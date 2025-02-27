Live
Just In
Officials Inspect Site for Telangana CM's Visit to Wanaparthy
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, along with Nagarkurnool Parliament Member Mallu Ravi and local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, inspected the site
Wanaparthy District : On Thursday, Nagarkurnool Parliament Member Mallu Ravi, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, DSP Venkateswara Rao and other district officials inspected the site to make the state Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's visit to Wanaparthy district on March 2 a success.
They inspected the helipad arrangements behind KDR Polytechnic College and the arrangements to be made for the Prajapalana - Pragathi Path public meeting to be held in front.
Similarly, they discussed with the Parliament Members and MLAs what arrangements should be made for the foundation stone laying of various development works to be held on the grounds of the Government Boys' School.
Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Thudi Megha Reddy advised the Collector to make elaborate plans to make the foundation stone laying, job fair and skill training programme inauguration programmes of various development works being carried out by the Chief Minister during his visit to Wanaparthy district a success.
Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar who was recently transferred from Wanaparthy district, current in-charge Yadayya, Executive Engineer of Roads and Concepts Deshya Nayak, RDO Subramaniam, DSP Venkateswara Rao, C. I, SIs and others participated.