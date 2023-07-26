Live
- Indian men's, women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games
- Officials issued second warning level 48 feet’s at Bhadrachalam
- BPCL logs Rs 10,550 crore PAT for Q1
- Yogi Adityanath inaugurates high speed train trial of Agra Metro
- PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Rajasthan, Gujarat tomorrow
- Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener
- Mother and Daughter washed away in the river
- Udupi incident is a small issue No need to politicise -HM
- Karnataka: Reservoirs in state getting copious inflow
- Privacy Violation Incident of Udupi Stirs Nationwide Outrage
Bhadrachalam: District Collector Dr. Priyanka announced that a second warning was issued in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.
She claimed that by 9:28 pm, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam had risen to 48 feet.
She said that the inhabitants of low-lying districts were being relocated to relocation sites.
She advised people to travel to the rehabilitation facilities right now rather than waiting for the flood to arrive, and to heed the recommendations and directives of the district administration.
For emergency assistance, the collector encouraged individuals to phone the control room She added.
