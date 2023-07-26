  • Menu
Officials issued second warning level 48 feet's at Bhadrachalam

Officials issued second warning level 48 feet’s at Bhadrachalam
District Collector Dr. Priyanka announced that a second warning was issued in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

She claimed that by 9:28 pm, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam had risen to 48 feet.

She said that the inhabitants of low-lying districts were being relocated to relocation sites.


She advised people to travel to the rehabilitation facilities right now rather than waiting for the flood to arrive, and to heed the recommendations and directives of the district administration.

For emergency assistance, the collector encouraged individuals to phone the control room She added.



