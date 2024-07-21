Officials on standby amidst orange alert

Karimnagar : In the wake of on orange alert issued by the Meteorological department for Karimnagar and Peddapally districts, chances of heavy rains for the next two days are high; officials of the respective districts are on alert to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, it has been raining continuously for the past four days leading to severe damage of many roads. Officials suggested people to be vigilant in villages as with huge inflows into the projects the water level increases.

In cities including Karimnagar, water has accumulated in pits and mosquitoes are breeding due to continuous rainfall for the past four days. In addition, due to the death of pigs in many colonies, the residents complained of foul smell. But no measures are taken by the respective district administrations to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, coal production in the opencast mines of the Singareni Company has been disrupted due to continuous rain since Friday evening at Ramagundam industrial area of Peddapalli district. There are four opencast mines under Ramagundam Singareni. A total of 80,000 tons of coal is produced in three shifts per day. However, the coal could not be taken out due to the accumulation of rainwater in the working areas of the project.

In Karimnagar, Mayor Sunil Rao inspected the houses damaged by the rains.

Jagtial Collector B Satya Prasad has advised the people of the district to be alert. He said that none of the children and young people must go towards tanks and ponds. He suggested that danger warning boards must be installed at ponds and streams.

Moreover, people were asked to dial 100 for help and to be alert as mud houses in rural areas may collapse due to rain. “No one must go near electricity poles in view of the rains,” said Prasad.

