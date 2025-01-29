Live
Officials scout for land for bus station at kazipet
Warangal: Finally, there is a step forward for the construction of a bus station at Kazipet.
A team of railway officials - additional divisional railway manager M Gopal and senior divisional engineer PranjalKesharwani, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya and Warangal West MLA NainiRajender Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and MP K Kavya scouted for a suitable land adjacent to the railway station for the construction of a bus station.
Naini Rajender Reddy said that over the years there has been a demand for the construction of a bus station at Kazipet; however, it remained an elusive dream. The railway officials would submit a report to their high-ups, Naini said. He said that the road over the bridge (ROB) near Fathima Nagar is nearing completion.
He expressed confidence that the railway officials would give their consent for the construction of a bus station. “Earlier, some leaders in the region took up bus station issue for their political growth. But the Congress Government is concerned about the development of Kazipet,” Naini said. A degree college and a hospital will also come up in Kazipet, he added.