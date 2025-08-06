Officials told to ensure timely distribution of anti-parasitic medicine

Rangareddy: In anticipation of a possible outbreak of seasonal illnesses due to ongoing rains, the Rangareddy district administration has implemented measures to ensure the timely distribution of anti-parasitic medicine to prevent infections in children.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed officials to ensure all children and students between the ages of one and 19 receive Albendazole tablets. According to medical experts, Albendazole is an anthelminthic medication used to treat various infections caused by parasitic worms, such as roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, and pinworms, which commonly develop in the stomach of children and young people. The medicine is also used to treat hydatid disease, caused by Echinococcus tapeworm larvae, and neurocysticercosis, caused by the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium), which can lead to seizures.

During a review meeting on de-worming measures on National Deworming Day, the district collector instructed all principals of government and private institutions, anganwadis, junior colleges, and welfare hostels to organise a special drive on 11 August to administer Albendazole tablets to students. The district collector asked officials to ensure that every student within the specified age group receives the tablets. “This programme should be made as successful as it was last year. In addition, an awareness campaign should also be run to educate parents about parasitic infections and the medicine used to treat them,” the collector said.

To dispel any concerns regarding the medicine, District Medical Officer Venkateswara Rao clarified that there are no side effects to children taking Albendazole tablets. He added that playing barefoot in mud and grass can allow worms to enter the body and cause issues such as stomach ache, anaemia, vomiting, weight loss, loss of appetite, and fatigue. Science teachers in the respective schools will be appointed as nodal officers to administer the medicine to the targeted children.

District Additional Collector Chandra Reddy, DRO Sangeetha, DRDA Project Director Srilatha, DPO Suresh Mohan, DEO Sushinder Rao, and other district officials were in attendance.