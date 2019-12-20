Officials told to expedite land purification works in Suryapet

Suryapet: Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy directed the officials concerned to address all the pending land issues in the district immediately. On Friday, he conducted a review meeting with revenue officials of Kodad division at the district Collectorate in Suryapet.



Addressing the officials, he advised the officials to lay focus on mandals in which land purification works were not yet completed. He warned of taking stringent action against the erring officials with regard to land issues. He suggested the revenue officials to study the ground realities and render justice to the farmers.

He guided them to examine the status of Sada Binama, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes from time to time. The Joint Collector also asked the Village Revenue Officers to complete the given tasks.

He advised the officials and staff of Revenue department to work with coordination and finish the land purification works in the district.

District Revenue Officer Chandraiah, Revenue Divisional Officer Kishore Kumar, Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars attended the meeting.