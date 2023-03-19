Officials told to meet Haritha Haram targets

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to lay special attention on the management of nurseries established as part of Haritha Haram programme. He visited inspected the nurseries set up in Abhangapatnam and Abbapur villages in Navipet mandal on Saturday.





Collector interacted with the labourers carrying out NREGS works at Abhangapatnam, enquired about their average daily wages. He sought details about the scheme implementation from the officials and made some suggestions. He said that employment should be provided to prevent the migration of rural laborers as the agricultural season is about to end. He examined the state of plants and instructed the officials to the Telangana state tree Jammichettu(Prosopis Cineraria) saplings. He urged that the targets set under the Haritha Haram be met and steps taken to protect the plants.





Later, the Collector inspected the development works of Mana Ooru-Mana Badiat Zilla Parishad Boys' High School and Urdu Medium Schools in Navipetmandal headquarters. Zilla Parishad Chairman DadannagariVitthal Rao accompanied him. Officials were asked to ensure that the bills are paid on time. DRDO Chander, DEO Durgaprasad, MPDO Sajid Ali, Tehsildar Veer Singh and local representatives were present.















