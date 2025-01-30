Officials urged to help poor get benefits of welfare schemes

Rangareddy: Reminding that helping deserving people in getting benefits of government welfare schemes is duty of the employees concerned, Additional Collector Ranga Reddy district Pratima Singh said “It is a moral obligation of the employees to serve the poor in the State in a way that help build public faith on the government.” She was addressing the gathering during the release of New Year diary launched by the District Gazetted Employees’ Association on Tuesday at the collectorate in Kongarakalan.

E Srinivas Rao, State president of the association, urged the employees to work sincerely as a bridge between people and the government in implementing its welfare schemes for the needy. “Employees should always be ready to take on the task of serving the poor in the State as well as to cooperate with the government thereby to implement the welfare schemes. This will help bring a good name for the government,” he maintained.

He demanded that officials on field visits to ORR should be exempted from paying toll tax and 24 per cent HRA should be restored for the employees working at the Ranga Reddy collectorate. Besides, he wanted land be allotted for TGO’s building in Ranga Reddy district, besides allotment of a room in the collectorate.

District president of Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGOs) Dr K Rama Rao said, “Ranga Reddy district is at the forefront of implementing welfare schemes launched by the government for the poor and the needy in the State. We are committed to continue the same spirit to secure first place among all districts”.

General secretary TGOs Central Association Satyanarayana, associate president Venkatesh, treasurer Srinivasulu, vice-president Nutan Kanti Venkat, TNGO district president Laxman, besides the district office-bearers participated at the event.