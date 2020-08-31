OGH demolition: HC asks Telangana government to submit entire site plan

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the government to submit the total site plan of the Osmania General Hospital and posted the matter to September 8.

The court is hearing the petition filed by Satyam Reddy and Rachana Reddy who urged not to demolish the historical monument and could take up the construction of the new building in the remaining open space.

The government also told the court that the present building is in dilapidation state and the construction of the new building will be taken up after razing the old one. After hearing both the arguments, the court asked the government to submit a report on the construction of the new structure.

Citing high court's verdict in the demolition of buildings in Erramanzil, the petitioners said that the judgement will also be applied in the demolition of OGH buildings. They also asked the court to direct the government to take up construction works in the adjoining 16 acres of land without demolishing the old buildings.

On the other hand, the Telangana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on Andhra Pradesh High Court and on self for arbitrarily extending the option only to the officers and staff working in the erstwhile common High Court for the two states as on a stipulated date, to either continue in the service of Hyderabad high court or for being considered for induction to the service of AP high court.