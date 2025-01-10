Oh! Sankranti bus travel turns dearer from today

Hyderabad: Ahead of Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 1.5 per cent increase in bus ticket prices across Telangana. This fare adjustment will take effect on January 10, 11, 12, 19, and 20. Additionally, to accommodate the expected surge in travellers during this festive season, TGSRTC is running more than 6,000 special buses throughout the State.

According to TGSTRC, the Corporation is fully equipped to ensure the safe transportation of people going to their hometowns for Sankranti. In anticipation of the increased passenger demand during this festive period, the management has committed to operating 6,432 special buses. To address potential congestion, additional special buses will be deployed on peak travel days. Furthermore, comprehensive arrangements have been established to manage round-trip traffic on January 19 and 20.

The Corporation is set to operate special buses from the busiest locations in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramgar, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Bowenpally, and Gachibowli. To enhance passenger comfort, tents with seating arrangements, a public address system, drinking water stations, and mobile toilets in these areas for the convenience of passengers have been established.

As part of the State government’s Mahalaxmi scheme free services for women are available in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses running during Sankranti.

The management has stated that according to GO 16, the State government issued directives in 2003 to adjust ticket prices based on the minimum diesel costs and the upkeep of special buses. This allows the corporation to increase ticket prices by up to 1.50 per cent on special buses operating during festivals and special events. For this Sankranti, TGSRTC has implemented a ticket price revision for a duration of just five days, in line with the State government's guidelines.

To ensure a smooth travel experience on TGSRTC buses, the Corporation recommends making advance reservations through the official website www.tgsrtcbus.in. For detailed information about the special buses for Sankranti, it is advisable to reach out to the call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Heavy rush at bus and railway stations

With Sankranti vacations starting from Saturday, the bus depots and railway stations in the city wore a crowded look on Thursday with passengers boarding buses and trains to their native places. The bus stations including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), and Secunderabad, Nampally and Kacheguda railway stations witnessed huge numbers of passengers.

Passengers are flocking to these stations, boarding buses to various destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As with the railway stations, bus travel has seen a surge in demand with the Mahalakshmi scheme and authorities are working to manage the flow of passengers efficiently.

Secunderabad railway station, being the largest in the twin cities, is experiencing the heaviest rush. To handle the rush, the South Central Railway has already started running as many as 170 special trains. The festive rush is in full swing also at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Nampally railway stations, with students, working professionals, and families seen waiting on the platforms.

Also, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is running special services to cater to the needs of the passengers.