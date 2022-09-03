Olectra to supply 100 e-buses to Assam

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Ltd (OLECTRA) received another order of supplying 100 electric buses worth Rs 151 crore to Assam State Transport Corporation.

According to OLECTRA, the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Assam State Transport. This is the first order bagged from North-Eastern states. "The company has received the order on an outright basis and which shall be delivered over a period of nine months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of five years. The value of these 100 Buses supply would be approximately Rs 151 crore for Olectra," said the official.

Chairman and Managing Director, K V Pradeep said, "We feel happy to get the first order from the North-Eastern States and Assam. With this order, our buses are running in all the corners in India."

Recently, Olectra also received an order to supply 300 electric buses worth Rs 500 crore to TSRTC.

Currently, Olectra Greentech is operating electric buses in various State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in the country, such as Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Dehradun, Surat, Ahmedabad, Silvassa, and Nagpur.