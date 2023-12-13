OMG!!!! Man shoots on phone while wife hangs herself in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a man reportedly took a video of his who was about to hang herself. This incident took place in Muradnagar of Hyderabad. According to the sources, the man was in an inebriated state when the woman was about commit suicide and reportedly provoked her instead of stopping her. With this incident, the two kids belonging to the couple became orphans as mother died and father was arrested.

According to the police, the man identified as Syed Rasool got married to Arshiya five years ago and had two children. It is learnt that Rasool married Arshiya hiding the fact that he is already a married man. Arshiya was pissed as he was habitual drunkard. Locals alleged that the duo often used to fight on the same whenever Rasool used to come home drunk.

On Monday night too, Rasool came home drunk and Arshiya warned him to stop drinking if not she kill herself but Rasool who was in drunken state provoked her and also shot the vidoe while Arshiya was hanging herself with her clothes to the ceiling fan. Allas, Rasool did not stop Arshiya while taking the extreme step and she breathed her last that night. On, information, the police reached the spot and arrested Rasool.

When asked by the police on why he did not stop, Rasool replied that he thought she was threatening him but never imagined she would die. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.