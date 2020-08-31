On path to achieve 30% growth in fish production, claims Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

Jangaon: A lot of focus is being given on give fillip to traditional occupations, the Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud said.



Releasing fish seedlings in the Bommakuru Reservoir in Narmetta mandal on Sunday, the minister said that the Telangana government is committed to uplift the communities whose livelihood is traditional occupations.

"With the government giving a boost to the fisheries segment, the State is on the path to achieve a 30 per cent growth in the fish production," Goud said. The move has helped the fishermen communities – Mudiraj and Bestha, immensely to improve their economies, he added.

On the agriculture front, Telangana has become a rice bowl, thanks to the vision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has been focusing on ensuring irrigation facilities, the minister said.

Later, the minister unveiled the statue of Sarvai Papanna at Mandela Gudem under Raghunathpally mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Goud said that Papanna had fought for the downtrodden and defied the rulers fighting bravely against the atrocities on suppressed sections of society, he added. The minister also participated in the Haritha Haram programme.

Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and District Collector K Nikhila were among others present.