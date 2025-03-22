One killed in road accident on Gachibowli flyover

A class 10 student tragically lost her life in a road accident on the Gachibowli flyover in the city. The incident occurred when a young man from TABO Colony was transporting his sister to her examination centre in Gachibowli.

After completing her exam, the pair were returning home when their motorcycle suddenly lost control on the flyover and collided with a double-decker RTC bus. The student was pronounced dead at the scene, while her brother sustained injuries.

Emergency services were promptly notified, and the Rayadurgam police responded to the scene to gather information. The injured youth was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.