- Man injured after middle berth of train collapses in Bengal
- Upcoming Assembly election is a battle for survival of Maharashtra's identity and pride, says Uddhav Thackeray
- Committed to cleanliness, efficient drainage systems in Gurugram: Haryana Chief Secy
- Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey join Trinbago Knight Riders for 2024 Women’s CPL
- With just 20 health workers per 10K people, strain on healthcare is immense
- Congress Leaders Thank Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers for Reintegrating Five Village Panchayats into Telangana
- One more big shock to BRS party
- Every adult should be Educated says Additional DC Narshing Rao
- If Congress returns to power, Mewat will get railway line: Bhupinder Hooda
- Abhishek’s whirlwind century, Gaikwad’s 77 not out carry India to massive 234/4
Gadwal: The BRS party is experiencing significant defections following its loss in the 2023 assembly elections. Six BRS MLC s and seven MLAs have already joined the Congress party. Recently, Alampur MLA Vijayudu and MLC Challa Venkata ramireddy have also shown interest in joining Congress. It appears that an official switch to Congress, in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is imminent for these leaders.
In the joint Palamuru district, the Congress party won 12 MLA seats, whereas the BRS party secured two MLA seats in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. However, there is a strong campaign suggesting that BRS party MLC Challa Venkat rami Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu are ready to switch to the Congress party soon. This change is expected to happen in the presence of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.