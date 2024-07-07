  • Menu
One more big shock to BRS party
Gadwal: The BRS party is experiencing significant defections following its loss in the 2023 assembly elections. Six BRS MLC s and seven MLAs have already joined the Congress party. Recently, Alampur MLA Vijayudu and MLC Challa Venkata ramireddy have also shown interest in joining Congress. It appears that an official switch to Congress, in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is imminent for these leaders.

In the joint Palamuru district, the Congress party won 12 MLA seats, whereas the BRS party secured two MLA seats in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. However, there is a strong campaign suggesting that BRS party MLC Challa Venkat rami Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu are ready to switch to the Congress party soon. This change is expected to happen in the presence of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

