One more big shock to BRS party

In the joint Palamuru district, the Congress party won 12 MLA seats, whereas the BRS party secured two MLA seats in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. However, there is a strong campaign suggesting that BRS party MLC Challa Venkat rami Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu are ready to switch to the Congress party soon. This change is expected to happen in the presence of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.