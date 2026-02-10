One-way special train from Kacheguda to Tirupati announced

In a move aimed at easing passenger congestion during peak travel demand, South Central Railway has announced the operation of a one-way special train from Kacheguda to Tirupati. The special service is being introduced to clear extra rush and provide relief to passengers, especially devotees travelling to the temple town of Tirupati.

The one-way special train, numbered 07511, will depart from Kacheguda at 3.45 pm on February 12 and reach Tirupati at 3.45 am the next day. The train will halt at key stations including Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa and Renigunta, ensuring connectivity for passengers from multiple districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The train will be equipped with a mix of 3AC, Chair Car and General Second Class coaches, catering to passengers from different income groups and travel needs.

This inclusive coach composition is expected to benefit pilgrims, families and regular travellers alike.

Railway officials said the introduction of the special train is part of South Central Railway’s ongoing efforts to manage seasonal and festival-related travel surges efficiently. Tirupati witnesses heavy footfall throughout the year, particularly during weekends, auspicious days and holiday periods, often leading to increased demand for train services.