One year for Congress govt. Revanth Reddy tweets
The Telangana Assembly elections marked a significant political shift as the Congress party emerged victorious, resulting in the defeat of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Following this victory, Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister. However, the Congress party faced challenges under Reddy’s leadership during subsequent elections, resulting in a setback.
One year into his administration, CM Revanth Reddy is orchestrating a series of public celebrations to commemorate this milestone. The festivities will commence on November 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and will culminate on December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi.
The state government has planned grand events throughout this period, reflecting their commitment to mark this significant anniversary. On social media platform Twitter (X), CM Revanth Reddy shared key remarks regarding the upcoming celebrations, emphasizing the importance of this occasion for the party and the people of Telangana.
As the Congress government attempts to strengthen its footing, the celebrations are expected to attract significant public engagement and support.