One-year innovation fellowship programme launched in Warangal

Warangal: The SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal, has on Saturday launched a one-year Innovation Fellowship Programme 2019-20 with an aim to build innovation leaders out of students in every college, who are passionate about creating a vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in their colleges. As many as 40 Innovation Fellows from 20 institutions from Telangana & AP participated were part of this programme.

"We are fortunate to have this huge demographic dividend with engineering background in our two Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As part of this programme, the students will be nurtured to be leaders on their college campuses.

The students will have free access to all the innovation activity in SRiX and an opportunity to interact with experts from the industry, government, academia and other stakeholders of the innovation ecosystem," Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO, SRiX, said.

SR Group Institutions Chairman, Varadha Reddy said that SRiX is always willing to support other institutions in training and mentoring innovators and budding entrepreneurs; facilitate the commercialisation of ideas through product development, market research, sales & marketing and other necessary support.