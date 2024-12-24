One year on, BRS achieves zilch

Hyderabad : The BRS party, which had ruled the State for two terms from 2014 to 2023, had a forgetful year in 2024 with several adverse incidents during the last twelve months, like the Lok Sabha debacle, where it drew a big zero, and losing out its MLAs to the Congress party in the State.

The Pink party, which started its journey as the agitation party, went on to win the elections twice and became a strong force in the State. In its attempts to go national, the party, after changing its name, expanded its base in neighbouring States like Maharashtra and other States. However, after the defeat in the fag end of 2023, the party ignored the activities in the neighbouring State during this year.

Party MLC and KCR’s daughter was summoned by CBI and ED in the scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

After a few rounds of talks, Kavitha was arrested for involvement in the case, kept in Tihar Jail, and was granted bail after five months.

The party’s senior-most leader, K Keshava Rao, also resigned and joined the Congress party, giving a big setback to the BRS. The party faced its biggest jolt by drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha elections, where it could not win a single seat.