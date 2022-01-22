Online classes for schools in Telangana to begin from Jan 24

The Telangana government on Saturday directed all the government and private schools in the state to conduct online classes for Class 8, 9, 10 from January 24.



Accordingly, the orders has been released by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It was also mentioned that 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff were directed to attend the school on rotational basis. All the district educational officers were also directed to ensure the orders are implemented.



Two days ago, all the government and private aided junior colleges in the State were asked to conduct online classes for the students until further orders from the government. This is to ensure the academic instructions are being implemented so as to implement the academic instruction as per the academic year calendar.



The schools and junior colleges were asked to conduct the online classes as the government extended holidays to January 30.

