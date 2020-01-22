Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Only 27.31% polling in bye-polls for Dabeerpura ward

Only 27.31% polling in bye-polls for Dabeerpura ward
Highlights

Only 27.31% of voters exercised their franchise in the bye-elections for Dabeerpura ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on...

Hyderabad: Only 27.31% of voters exercised their franchise in the bye-elections for Dabeerpura ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.

According to Returning Officer K. Anil Kumar, the polling was peaceful in all 66 polling stations of Dabeerpura ward in the Old City. However, there has been a lukewarm response from the voters. Of 50,155 registered voters, only 13,699 (27.31%) visited the polling stations to cast their vote. Polling started at 7 am on Wednesday and by 9 am the polling percentage was just 3%. It increased to 7.26% at 11 am, 20.21% by 1 pm and by the end of polling time at 5 pm the overall polling percentage was just 27.31%.

Among those who voted on Wednesday include 7,891 male (30.57%) and 5,808 female voters (23.85%). Live webcasting was done from all the polling stations in Dabeerpura ward.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Telangana Pavilion attracts visitors at WEF-2020 Davos22 Jan 2020 2:55 PM GMT

Telangana Pavilion attracts visitors at WEF-2020 Davos

AP legislative council: Government calls Advocate General to the house
AP legislative council: Government calls Advocate General to the...
GAIL to invest over Rs45,000 cr to create infra for gas-based economy
GAIL to invest over Rs45,000 cr to create infra for gas-based...
Minister KTR hold series of bilateral meetings with Industry heads in Davos
Minister KTR hold series of bilateral meetings with Industry...
Only 27.31% polling in bye-polls for Dabeerpura ward
Only 27.31% polling in bye-polls for Dabeerpura ward


Top