Only 27.31% polling in bye-polls for Dabeerpura ward

Hyderabad: Only 27.31% of voters exercised their franchise in the bye-elections for Dabeerpura ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.

According to Returning Officer K. Anil Kumar, the polling was peaceful in all 66 polling stations of Dabeerpura ward in the Old City. However, there has been a lukewarm response from the voters. Of 50,155 registered voters, only 13,699 (27.31%) visited the polling stations to cast their vote. Polling started at 7 am on Wednesday and by 9 am the polling percentage was just 3%. It increased to 7.26% at 11 am, 20.21% by 1 pm and by the end of polling time at 5 pm the overall polling percentage was just 27.31%.

Among those who voted on Wednesday include 7,891 male (30.57%) and 5,808 female voters (23.85%). Live webcasting was done from all the polling stations in Dabeerpura ward.