Only 30% of MoUs grounded under BRS rule

Hyderabad: Sharply responding to the allegations from BRS that nothing substantial was achieved by the CM A Revanth Reddy during his foreign trip aimed at getting investment to State, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said while being in Opposition Congress had never questioned the intentions of previous government despite the fact that only 30% of IT related MoUs were actually grounded.

Addressing his first press conference after returning from foreign tour along with CM, at Secretariat, he cited an instance where former CM K Chandrashekar Rao was boastful of Rs 1000 cr investment, after returning from China’s 15-day visit.

“It was a much hyped tour programme where he took two chartered private flights to China, but the investments announced were only Rs 1,000 cr. Ironically, only Rs 100 - 200 cr were actually grounded. Despite that we did not question them. Does a 30% result mean failure ? Is it a cinema to gauge with 1st show and 2nd show ? Nevertheless, the government will carry on all the good examples of the past governments, be it BRS or the previous Congress government,” the Minister said.

Refuting the allegations that the present government was trying to give undue advantage to alleged ‘benami firms’ of Revanth Reddy’s family namely Swachh Bio based in the USA, Sridhar Babu held that the company was not new and has 18 years of expertise and eight patents in the USA.

“What is wrong, if someone is ready to collaborate and share technology to help farmers here? The firm is keen to invest Rs 1000 cr. We welcome even if someone from the family of KTR comes with investment. We are also open for taking suggestions, BRS leaders may share their 10 years of expertise,” the he said.

The Minister announced that the State government will be coming up with a new industrial policy which will be ‘industry friendly’ within a month, as the previous government has never had a policy on MSMEs. He rubbished the reports that companies like Amara Raja Group was leaving Telangana and said that the company was actually expanding in future.