Only a constitutional amendment can deliver justice to BCs, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Sunday said that only a constitutional amendment can deliver justice to Backward Classes (BCs), alleging that the government lacked sincerity in implementing the 42 per cent quota. He accused the Congress government of misleading the people on the issue of BC reservations.

Speaking during a discussion on the bills in the Assembly, the BRS leader said that it is not just the declaration but there should be a dedication to implement the promises. “If Chief Minister Revanth Reddy truly has commitment towards Backward Classes, he should sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi until the BC Bill is passed. This is not about seeking appointments, but about showing dedication,” KTR challenged. Drawing a parallel with the Telangana agitation, KTR said: “Just as KCR went to Delhi and declared he would not return without achieving Telangana, Revanth Reddy must also go to Delhi and remain there until the BC Bill is secured. That is the kind of commitment the government should show.”

Highlighting the contributions of the BRS towards BC welfare, KTR recalled that KCR was the first leader in India to demand a separate OBC Welfare Ministry in 2004. He also mentioned that the BRS government in the Telangana Assembly had passed resolutions demanding a caste census and OBC reservations in legislatures and forwarded them to the Centre.

KTR questioned how people could trust a party that changes its stand on BC reservations five times. “This is nothing but insincere posturing. If Congress and BJP are really serious, let them bring a constitutional amendment in Parliament, as only that can permanently ensure BC reservations,” he said. Reaffirming the BRS’s position, KTR said, “On the demand for 42 per cent BC reservations, we are fully supportive of the government. But laws must be crafted without loopholes, otherwise judicial review will strike them down.”

KTR said there was no word of a ceiling anywhere in the BRS government. “We are advising the officials not to mislead the minister. It is a complete mistake to impose a ceiling. It is 100 per cent false,” KTR clarified. He said that orders were issued through Article 243D6 and T6 that BC reservations can be given only to the states. He alleged that the Congress party’s leadership was responsible for a close relative of Revanth Reddy approaching the High Court and blocking the 396 GO that provided reservations. He also alleged that money of the people of Telangana was being spent in Bihar.