'Only awards, no rewards': Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon: Telangana was able to garner many national awards on the development front, but there was no windfall in terms of funds from the Central Government, said Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, speaking to media persons here on Thursday.

Referring to the rich haul of 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20) announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry, Errabelli heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his vision that put Telangana in number one position in the country.

"Instead of Rs 1,800 crore per annum, Telangana was given Rs 1,300 crore," the minister said, criticising the Centre for its biased approach. All these awards were possible only due to KCR's vision, the minister asserted. Palle Pragathi one of those programmes rolled out by KCR for the development of rural areas was a huge hit, he added.

Referring to rabi, he said that the government has taken necessary measures for the procurement of grain from the farmers, this despite the non support of the Centre. For the procurement, the government had to borrow Rs 20,000 crore loan, he said.