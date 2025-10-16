Live
Only consensus candidate will be appointed as DCC president
AICC observer and Karnataka MLA Ajay Singh stated that the position of District Congress Committee (DCC) president will be given only to a candidate who earns the approval of everyone—from grassroots workers to elected representatives within the district Congress party.
He made these remarks while attending the Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan meeting held in the city on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Ajay Singh emphasised that the selection of the DCC candidate would be based on the opinions of both party workers and leaders.
He encouraged activists to apply for the DCC posts regardless of caste, religion, or gender. He added that after the DCC appointment, presidents would be selected at the mandal, block, and taluka levels.
Ajay Singh urged party members to express their views candidly about who would be the most suitable candidate for the DCC president role, assuring that hard work and loyalty to the party would certainly be recognized.
He also strongly criticised the BJP-led central government for allegedly deceiving farmers and common citizens.
Later, he participated in another Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan programme held in Ichoda town, Boath constituency, where he received applications from several aspirants.