Only Dil Raju called and wished me: Cinematography and T&B Minister Komatireddy
He began his activities as a minister amid the blessings of Vedic scholars in his chamber in the Secretariat
Hyderabad: Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who won as MLA from Nalgonda Assembly got a place in the cabinet and was assigned the departments of cinematography and R&B. On Sunday, he took charge as a Minister. He began his activities as a minister amid the blessings of Vedic scholars in his chamber in the Secretariat.
Later, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy revealed that after he took charge as the Minister of Cinematography, none other than Dil Raju from the film industry called him. He expressed his gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for giving him the post of minister. He said that many important files have been signed.
Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy's brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was also present at the ceremony. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won as Congress candidate from Munugodu.