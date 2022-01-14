Only middlemen profited under BJP

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Thursday called upon the TRS ranks to confront the BJP on itsanti-farmer policies and its failure to keep promises made to them.



He alleged that during the past seven years of the BJP government at the Center, several anti-farmer policies were taken and the Modi government, which was supposed to double the income of the farmers, only ended up doubling the income of the middlemen.He flayed that the income of farmers in Telangana had increased due to the policies taken by the CM KCR.

The Minister called upon the farmers in the erstwhile Nallagonda district and TRS cadres to be prepared for a struggle until the central government reduced the prices offertilisers, diesel and petrol.