ONOE a conspiracy to assert Centre’s hegemony: Revanth

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal, calling it a conspiracy to show the centre’s dominance in the country.

Speaking to a meeting organised in memory of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury who passed away recently, Revanth Reddy who arrived within minutes after BRS working president K T Rama Rao left the place, said that at this crucial juncture when BJP was trying to impose its hegemony the nation has lost the great leader like Yechuri. Recalling his services particularly recalling his efforts in forging alliance with Congress as part of United Front, he said success was achieved in the form of UPA. He also played a crucial role in bringing in the change by actively supporting several historic bills including RTI. “This is the biggest loss to the country at this critical juncture.

India is a union of States and this spirit is being damaged by BJP bringing in changes to the constitution. One Nation One Election should be countered strongly. Yechury’s passing away is not only a loss to CPM and comrades but everyone fighting to protect the spirit of the Union of states,” he said.

Over statements by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister lamented that these statements have not come from ordinary party workers, but from the Minister who is in Modi’s cabinet. Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he felt that clearly reflects the fascist views of the ruling party at Centre.