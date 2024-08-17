Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
OPD Services Suspended Today: IMA President Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah
Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah,the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Nagarkurnool district, issued a press statement announcing the suspension of medical services nationwide today. This protest is in response to the brutal assault on a junior doctor in Kolkata. Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah stated that the IMA in Nagarkurnool will organize protest activities, including wearing black badges, to express their solidarity.
The IMA strongly condemns the incident and has called for a 24-hour shutdown of medical services in Nagarkurnool district. OPD services in both government and private hospitals will remain suspended as part of this protest. The IMA has initiated this strike on a national level to express their outrage and demand justice.