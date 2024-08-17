OPD Services Suspended Today: IMA President Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah

Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah,the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Nagarkurnool district, issued a press statement announcing the suspension of medical services nationwide today. This protest is in response to the brutal assault on a junior doctor in Kolkata. Dr. Manikyala Chennaiah stated that the IMA in Nagarkurnool will organize protest activities, including wearing black badges, to express their solidarity.

The IMA strongly condemns the incident and has called for a 24-hour shutdown of medical services in Nagarkurnool district. OPD services in both government and private hospitals will remain suspended as part of this protest. The IMA has initiated this strike on a national level to express their outrage and demand justice.