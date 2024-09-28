Open School Supplementary Exams from October 3 - DEO Govindarajulu

The Telangana Open School Society supplementary exams will be held from October 3 to October 9, as announced by Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu.

The exams will take place at Zilla Parishad Girls High School and Government High School in Nagar Kurnool. For the 10th grade supplementary exams, 130 students will attend, while 170 students will take the intermediate supplementary exams, according to the DEO.

Practical exams will be conducted from October 16 to October 23 in Mahbubnagar district. The exams will be held in two sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective Open School coordinators. For further details, students can contact the Nagar Kurnool district Open School Coordinator, Shivaprasad.