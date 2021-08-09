Open schools by accelerating vaccine drive: MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Agreeing with the observation of mandal education officer and elected representatives that poor children in rural areas were suffering due to lack of facilities for online education, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that vaccination should be accelerated, and schools must be reopened with Covid safeguards.



He attended mandal parishad general body meeting in Miryalguda on Sunday. Addressing the participants, he stated that as per the information available to him, only 10% of the population in Miryalaguda mandal received two doses of vaccine so far. Reacting to the complaints of the elected MPTCs and sarpanches, Uttam said that he will ask the District Collector that protocol norms must be followed in all government programmes.