Oppn involved in phone tapping: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday complained to Government Chief Secretary Shantikumari about the Hanmakonda RDO that his phone call was being recorded and sent to the opposition MLA. He asked to take immediate action against the said RDO who was recording his phone call and sending it to others. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he said that it is ironic that BRS is talking about drought after Congress came to power. They were criticized for speaking without understanding. He said that the government will take a decision on crop loss.

He said that 30 crore women have travelled in free buses so far. He said tough is going on in Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats. He asked Bandi why he was removed from the post of BJP president.