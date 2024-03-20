Live
- Starla Jewels opens its new store in Hyderabad
- With focus on Neighbourhood First policy, PM Modi to land in Bhutan on Thursday
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
Just In
Oppn involved in phone tapping: Ponnam
Complains to Government Chief Secretary Shantikumari about the Hanmakonda RDO that his phone call was being recorded
Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday complained to Government Chief Secretary Shantikumari about the Hanmakonda RDO that his phone call was being recorded and sent to the opposition MLA. He asked to take immediate action against the said RDO who was recording his phone call and sending it to others. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he said that it is ironic that BRS is talking about drought after Congress came to power. They were criticized for speaking without understanding. He said that the government will take a decision on crop loss.
He said that 30 crore women have travelled in free buses so far. He said tough is going on in Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats. He asked Bandi why he was removed from the post of BJP president.