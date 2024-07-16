Orders issued for transfer of govt lecturers

Hyderabad: State government cleared the decks for transfers of teaching and non-teaching staff in the government degree, junior and polytechnical colleges.

According to the education department's orders on Monday, the transfers are applicable for teaching and non-teaching staff working in the institutions under the Commissioners of Collegiate and Technical Education and Director of Intermediate Education.

Detailed guidelines have been issued, and the transfers will come into immediate effect. The transfers will be made based on online web counselling of each new district, zone, and multizone, as per the New Presidential Orders of 2018.

For the trained NCC officers/ ANOs physical counselling will be taken where the NCC units exist.

The Commissioners of Collegiate and Technical Education and the Director of Intermediate Education are directed to announce the schedule of transfers from July 16 to 31. As per the guidelines, those who have completed five years in a particular station till June 30 shall be transferred. Also, those who have completed two years till June 30 are eligible to apply for transfers. However, those retiring from the service by June 30 are not to be transferred unless they made a specific request, for the same.

The government order further said that the teaching and non-teaching employees earlier transferred based on GO MS No. 317 will be given a service weightage of their previous station, subject to a maximum of six years as of June 30.