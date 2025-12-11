Osmania alumni donate Rs 45L for digitisation project

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) Global Alumni Association has presented a cheque for Rs 45 lakh to Osmania University. The presentation took place in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Vice-Chancellor M Kumar.

The entire amount was donated by Chowdury Yalamanchili of Aarella Communities, Houston, Texas, and is earmarked for the digitisation of the auditorium within the University College of Engineering. Work on this vital project is scheduled to commence shortly.

The cheque was officially handed over by retired professor K Stevenson of the Department of Journalism, who was acting on behalf of Harinath Medi, the President of the global alumni group.

This donation represents a major initiative by the alumni group, which has consistently supported the university’s efforts to strengthen academia and infrastructure. The association has lined up several future activities and is currently focused on profiling noted alumni and expanding the overall Osmania alumni network.