Osmania University echoes with demands for release of Professor Kasim

Osmania University: A bandh was observed on the OU campus on Friday demanding immediate release of OU Professor Kasim, who the students claim, was illegally arrested. Work in the Arts College, Science College, administrative building, examination branch, library, engineering, technology, law and AMS Colleges was affected as the staff 'voluntarily' observed the bandh.



Leaders of student organisations alleged that Kasim was arrested as part of a 'conspiracy and to suppress people's voice. They said Prof Kasim was regularly speaking in support of students' and social issues and interacting with people on a daily basis.

The leaders pointed out that Kasim was arrested as he had been highlighting issues like unemployment, collapse of education system, caste system, repression in university. 'His arrest is a revenge by the government. Hence, it should drop cases registered against Kasim and release him immediately', the leaders demanded. Among the leaders present were those from AISF, SFI, PDSU, TV, MSF, TSU, MSF-TS, DSU, BSF and ASG.