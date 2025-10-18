Osmania University forms plan to strengthen research ecosystem

The Office of the Dean, UGC & Development Affairs, and Osmania University (OU) convened a Research Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting on Friday to discuss strategic reforms in the university’s research framework. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Sr Prof Kumar Molugaram, who emphasised the critical role of RACs in shaping a robust Research & Development (R&D) policy.

In his address, Prof Molugaram proposed transformative reforms aimed at enhancing the university’s research ecosystem. He outlined a visionary roadmap to strengthen research activities across all faculties and departments, stressing the need for a comprehensive and dynamic R&D policy.

A key proposal was the formation of Research Monitoring Committees (RMCs) at both departmental and faculty levels. These committees will regularly review research progress, ensure timely completion of PhD and MPhil theses, promote interdisciplinary collaboration, uphold research ethics, and address challenges related to funding and infrastructure.

The Vice-Chancellor also proposed the development of a university-level digital platform to track research activities, grant applications, and project outcomes. He encouraged departments to conduct periodic research review meetings, workshops on grant writing, and training sessions on emerging methodologies. Prof Molugaram’s vision aims to foster a transparent, innovative, and collaborative research environment at Osmania University.

The meeting was attended by distinguished internal and external members, including Prof G Naresh Reddy (Registrar) and other eminent academicians and staff.