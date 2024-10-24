Osmania University introduces Paragamanjari

Hyderabad: Osmania University announced a groundbreaking art form called "Paragamanjari" on Wednesday, which combines the intricate beauty of pollen morphology with textile design. This innovative initiative merges science and art, utilizing the microscopic yet highly ornate structures of pollen grains (ranging from 10-100 µm) to inspire stunning textile motifs. The outcome is a new design category that blends nature’s intricate patterns with human creativity, resulting in a captivating range of fabrics.

The term Paragamanjari is derived from Sanskrit, where "Paraga" means "pollen" and "manjari" signifies "design." The concept was coined by Dr. Allam Vijaya Bhasker Reddy, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Osmania University, alongside Shivani Netha, an M.Sc. student, as part of her project work. This innovative design philosophy introduces a fresh artistic perspective, akin to the renowned traditions of Kalamkari, Pochampally, Dharmavaram, and Uppada.

“This pioneering concept has been submitted for patent protection, and once approved, it is expected to make a significant impact on both the textile and design industries. This innovation not only adds to the rich heritage of Indian textiles but also opens up new possibilities for design diversity, with thousands of potential patterns waiting to be explored," said a senior official at Osmania University.

The project's success marks a significant collaboration between botany and textile technology, elevating the study of palynology—the science of pollen—beyond its conventional academic scope.

By incorporating these scientific elements into textile design, Paragamanjari is poised to be included in future textile technology curricula, highlighting the synergy between natural science and creative industries, the official added.