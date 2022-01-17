Osmania University postpones exams scheduled from Jan 17

Osmania University has postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held from January 17. The decisions comes on the directions of the state government and a letter issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).



In a statement, the TSCHE said that all the exams held by the Osmania University between January 17 and 31 will be postponed.

It is known that the government has extended holidays for the educational institutions in the state following which the administration of the varsity also declared holidays to all of its colleges from January 17 to January 30. However, the university asked the colleges affiliated with it to hold online classes for the students during the period of time.

The government extended the holidays to contain the spread of COVID-19.