OU, CBIT shine at Semicon India 2025

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy extended heartfelt congratulations to Hyderabad’s premier educational institutions—Osmania University (OU) and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT)—for showcasing indigenous semiconductor chip designs at the prestigious SemiconIndia2025 summit.

On Wednesday, the minister lauded the institutions for their pioneering contributions to India’s semiconductor ecosystem, calling their participation a “key step towards a developed India.” He emphasized that the successful demonstration of chip designs by OU and CBIT marks a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward technological self-reliance.

“India’s entry into semiconductors has taken a decisive leap forward,” Reddy stated, adding that the innovation and commitment shown by these institutions reflect the country’s growing capabilities in advanced electronics and design.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for their strategic vision and support in including OU and CBIT in the government’s flagship Chips to Startup (C2S) program.

The initiative aims to nurture semiconductor design talent across academic and research institutions, enabling India to build a robust and self-sustaining chip design ecosystem.

“Thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, institutions like OU and CBIT are now at the forefront of India’s semiconductor revolution,” Reddy said. “Their inclusion in the C2S program is not just a recognition of their excellence, but a commitment to empowering our youth with cutting-edge skills.”

The SemiconIndia2025 summit, held as part of India’s broader semiconductor mission, brought together global industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate domestic chip manufacturing and design. OU and CBIT’s participation was widely appreciated for demonstrating homegrown innovation and academic excellence.

The showcased chip designs, developed by student and faculty teams, underline the potential of Indian institutions to contribute meaningfully to global semiconductor supply chains. Their work aligns with India’s ambition to emerge as a key player in the global electronics market, reducing dependence on imports and fostering high-value manufacturing.

Kishan Reddy’s congratulatory message resonated across academic and industry circles, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between government, academia, and industry in driving technological advancement. He urged other institutions to follow the example set by OU and CBIT and actively participate in national missions aimed at innovation and self-reliance.

India continues to invest in semiconductor infrastructure and talent development, the achievements of OU and CBIT stand as a testament to the transformative power of education, research, and visionary leadership.