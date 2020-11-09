OU degree final year results 2020 to release in a week

Osmania University (OU) will announce final year degree results for all the conventional courses in a week. The schedule for re-verification of answer sheets and supplementary exams will be released after the results declaration.

The evaluation process for final-year degree exams has already commenced and results are expected in a week time. Candidates who fail in the regular examinations can appear for the advanced supplementary examinations which are likely to be held in January 2021. Also, the students who did not attend regular final-year degree exams due to coronavirus infection can also attend for advanced supplementary exams.

Osmania university had conducted the UG examinations in October. Students can keep an eye on the official site of the univeristy -- osmania.ac.in for the results and download them.