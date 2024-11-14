  • Menu
OU extends application deadline for MBA evening course

Osmania University
Osmania University

Osmania University announced on Wednesday that the last date for submission of the application form for admission into MBA

Hyderabad: Osmania University announced on Wednesday that the last date for submission of the application form for admission into MBA (technology management) evening (two years) and MBA evening (two years) courses has been extended.

This course is being offered at the department of business management, University College of Commerce and Business Management, Osmania University. The registration has been extended with a late fee of Rs 500 till November 22.

