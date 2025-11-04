  • Menu
OU faculty to present research paper at global conference

Hyderabad: Aradhana School of Business Management, affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, is proud to announce that Dr M Prakash, Principal, and Prof V Lalitha have been invited to present their research paper at the 5th International Conference on ‘Innovative Research and Development’, to be held from November 3 to 5, at Shinawatra University, Bangkok, Thailand.

Their paper, titled ‘Revolutionising Financial Services through UPI Digital Payments,’ explores the transformative impact of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on the financial sector. It highlights UPI’s role in promoting digital inclusion, improving financial efficiency and reshaping transaction behaviour in India.

This international recognition marks a significant milestone for both the university and the institution, reflecting their commitment to fostering global academic collaboration and research excellence.

