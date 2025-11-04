Live
- Dynastic politics ‘grave threat’ to democracy: Shashi Tharoor
- Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur
- Fitch Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Energy to ‘Stable’
- Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
OU faculty to present research paper at global conference
Hyderabad: Aradhana School of Business Management, affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, is proud to announce that Dr M Prakash, Principal,...
Hyderabad: Aradhana School of Business Management, affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, is proud to announce that Dr M Prakash, Principal, and Prof V Lalitha have been invited to present their research paper at the 5th International Conference on ‘Innovative Research and Development’, to be held from November 3 to 5, at Shinawatra University, Bangkok, Thailand.
Their paper, titled ‘Revolutionising Financial Services through UPI Digital Payments,’ explores the transformative impact of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on the financial sector. It highlights UPI’s role in promoting digital inclusion, improving financial efficiency and reshaping transaction behaviour in India.
This international recognition marks a significant milestone for both the university and the institution, reflecting their commitment to fostering global academic collaboration and research excellence.