OU holds national seminar on ‘Post-Pandemic Scenario’

Hyderabad: The Department of Microbiology, Osmania University, in collaboration with St Pious X Degree & PG College for Women and MNR Degree & PG College, organised a national seminar on “Post-Pandemic Scenario” on Wednesday.

Around 360 students and faculty members from various institutions were present in the seminar. The event featured prominent speakers like Dr Nagendra R Hedge, Scientist-H from National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB), Hyderabad, who illuminated the intricacies of these critical global health challenges and underscored the imperative need for preparedness during future pandemics. Such seminars contribute significantly to scientific advancement, motivating younger generations to new avenues of viral research aiding in the global fight against infectious diseases, he added.