OU invites applications for MBA (Technology Management) and MBA evening programs

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the commencement of admissions for its MBA (Technology Management) Evening and MBA Evening programs for the academic year 2025–2026. The programs, offered by the Department of Business Management under the University College of Commerce & Business Management, are structured as two-year semester-based courses tailored for working professionals.

Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CPGET-2025 and Director of Admissions, said on Tuesday that the entrance test for these programs is scheduled for October 5, 2025.

Applications are now open and will be accepted from September 2 to September 25, 2025. Candidates submitting applications after the deadline may do so until September 30, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 500.

Eligibility criteria stipulate that applicants must possess a minimum of two years of experience in an executive cadre post-graduation. The entrance test is distinct from TG ICET-2025 and is intended for candidates who either did not appear for or did not qualify in TG ICET.

However, candidates who have qualified in TG ICET-2025 may also apply and will be eligible for admission through counseling without appearing for this test.

Application forms are available for download on the university’s official websites: www.ouadmissions.com and www.osmania.ac.in. A non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,500 must be paid online, and the payment receipt should be submitted along with the completed application form and required documents to the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University.