Our work is our identity, no need for manifesto: Asad

Hyderabad:Unlike other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) does not believe in releasing manifesto. The party has a strange style of operation in politics, the party without any promise made has been seeking votes. “Our work is our identity’ is their slogan. On Monday, the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that 6-days in a week, we are available at party headquarters, Darussalam. This is our Manifesto. AIMIM slogan is ‘our work is our identity’.

On Monday, responding to a question about the manifesto, Asad said “AIMIM is the only party which comes into election mode after the polls. The party works for five years for people. Six days we are available at headquarters. We believe that the people are with us,” he added.

Targeting the congress party, Asad said that there is a lot of confusion in the party.

For the aspiring candidates who did not receive the ticket from Congress, he appealed to join AIMIM. Sadar Saheb said “Join my party, we will respect you.”

Speaking about the state elections, he said that he appealed to the voters to vote for AIMIM and support and vote for BRS where there is no MIM candidate. Asaduddin said, “People trust that KCR has worked for farmers for 9 years. He started the insurance initiative for farmers which was copied by PM Modi. So, it is a major trust factor. I think the public will elect KCR as the CM for the third time.”

He also praised on BRS’s manifesto, saying poor people would benefit from it. Asad said, “I feel that this is a manifesto which would really benefit the people of Telangana who are suffering because of high price and wrong economic policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This manifesto has been done keeping in mind all these economic factors, economic challenges which the country is facing,” he added.

“Now, there are no electricity problems in the state, people are getting clean drinking pipe water and lakhs of acres of land is being irrigated,” he said.

He further said the city has been peaceful and there are no communal riots. He hoped that K Chandrashekar Rao would be elected once again making it a political ‘hat trick’.