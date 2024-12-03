  • Menu
OU's 5-day Recruitment Training Prog Begins

Osmania University
Osmania University

Hyderabad: The five-day campus recruitment training programme 'Osmania University Rejuvenation Skills (OURS-4)' on the topic 'ace the competitive...

Hyderabad: The five-day campus recruitment training programme ‘Osmania University Rejuvenation Skills (OURS-4)’ on the topic ‘ace the competitive exams – aptitude for post graduate students’ that has been organised by the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University, was inaugurated on Monday.

Professor C V Ranjani, director, HCDC, OU, said that the main motto of conducting such programmes is to improve candidates’s inherent skills in a variety of areas, including data interpretation and communication skills.

Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, addressed the students to take up the training programme seriously, as these abilities are required for passing the aptitude tests that play an important role in job selection processes.

