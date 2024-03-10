Live
- YS Jagan addresses at Siddham meeting in Bapatla, thanks people for trust on him
- Junagadh Municipal Corporation clears illegal encroachment including disputed dargah
- Hezbollah fires 35 rockets at Israel: IDF
- CM Revanth Reddy's Bhadrachalam Visit on March 11 finalised
- Man who fell into 40-feet deep borewell in Delhi found dead
- You all will become witnesses to 'Vikas ki Kranti': Piyush Goyal at Viksit Bharat Ambassadors artist workshop
- Outrageous Chain snatchers steals 30 gram gold chain from a senior citizen
- PM Modi inaugurates Terminal T3 of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport
- PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects worth Rs 9,800 cr, emphasises on infrastructural growth
- AIADMK urges TN Guv to order inquiry in Jaffer Sadiq drug racket case
The Gadwal people are very scary about the robbers,dacoits,and chain snatchers.The thieves in Gadwal are outrageous and stolen 30 grams of gold chain from a senior citizen called Jayamma .
Jayalakshmi is a living in Srinivasa Apartment at Bheem Nagar in Gadwal.She has been attacked by the outraged chain snatchers who snatched her 30 grams of gold chain while walking on the road in front of the public in the morning at day light.
Later she had launched a complaint on this incident at Gadwal Town Police station.
The police assured the victim that they will catch up the accused as soon as possible with the help of CC camaras arranged on the near by road.
