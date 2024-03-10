Outrageous Chain snatchers steals 30 gram gold chain from a senior citizen

The Gadwal people are very scary about the robbers,dacoits,and chain snatchers.The thieves in Gadwal are outrageous and stolen 30 grams of gold chain from a senior citizen called Jayamma .

Jayalakshmi is a living in Srinivasa Apartment at Bheem Nagar in Gadwal.She has been attacked by the outraged chain snatchers who snatched her 30 grams of gold chain while walking on the road in front of the public in the morning at day light.

Later she had launched a complaint on this incident at Gadwal Town Police station.

The police assured the victim that they will catch up the accused as soon as possible with the help of CC camaras arranged on the near by road.