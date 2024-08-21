Outsourcing Health contract staff protest over non-payment of salaries

Wanaparthy: Medical and Health outsourcing contract employees protested here on Tuesday for not receiving salaries for three months. They responded to the call by the Telangana Medical & Health Outsourcing Contract Employees’ Trade Union State Committee. Vakiti Ramesh, general secretary of the district union, led the hourlong protest, in which staff working in all government wings participated.

The protesters said that on August 17 Shaik Waseem, working at Suryapet government hospital had resorted to suicide. In a letter to his wife Rajani, he had expressed distress for facing hardship in feeding his family due to lack of salary for three months. They demanded the government to rescue the family by providing a job and pay Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia.

The protesters wanted immediate response by the government so that such tragic incidents don’t recur, release pending salaries, scrap agency system, and pay salaries directly on fifth of every month.