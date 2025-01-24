Over 10 lakh applications received under GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The Housing Corporation on Thursday informed that a total of 10.71 lakh applications were received under the GHMC limits.

The Corporation officials informed that verification of 7.5 lakh applications has been completed, while the remaining will be completed by the end of this month. A total of 2,249 GHMC officials and staff are engaged in the verification process. The officials informed that those who could not apply for the housing scheme may apply in the Ward Sabhas being conducted by the GHMC. Meanwhile, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reiterated that the construction of Indiramma Indlu was a continuous process, and it was the responsibility of the government to provide housing to all those who are eligible. Those who have already applied may track the processing of the application through the website:

https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/applicantSearch