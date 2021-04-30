Over 13 per cent polling registered till 9 am

Hyderabad: Over 13 per cent polling was registered in the urban local bodies which are undergoing in two corporations and five municipalities on Friday.

According to the officials, total polling percentage was 13.37 in all the ULBs. The highest was in Kothur where 19.2 per cent polling was registered. Lowest polling was registered in Achampet and Warangal with 11 per cent poll. The polling percentage in other municipalities/corporations was Warangal 11, Khammam 15.23, Siddipet 13.3, Jadcharla 12, Nakrekal 11.3 per cent.